Halfway mark reached in walk
A woman who is walking 630 miles for charity has reached the halfway mark.
Sue Furner is travelling from Minehead in Somerset to Poole in Dorset along the South West Coast Path, the longest national trail in the UK.
The 63-year-old is aiming to complete the walk in two months, finishing on September 19.
The woman from Peel reached the halfway marker of 315 miles, just south of Falmouth, on Sunday.
She has walked for 34 days, as of today (Thursday).
Mrs Furner is raising money for the RNLI and has so far raised just over £2,700.
She said: ‘The scenery is amazing and I am meeting some interesting people.
‘Thank you for all the donations for the RNLI and for all the morale support which has helped so much.’
Mrs Furner, who has lived in the Isle of Man for 24 years, was a marathon runner when she arrived from the Netherlands.
She took up long-distance walking in the island, taking part in the TT course walk, the End to End several times, and completing the full 85-mile Parish Walk twice.
In 2003, she walked 900 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End in 49 days with no rest days.
Other walks the mother-of-five has completed include the Milford Track in New Zealand, UK Coast to Coast, UK Dales Way, Mont Blanc Circuit in the Alps, Mount Kilimanjaro and Machu Picchu in Peru.
To donate, go to her JustGiving page called ‘Sue’s 630-mile walk on South West Coastal Path’.
