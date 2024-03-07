Online registrations are now open for the upcoming ‘Harbour 2 Harbour’ walk on Sunday, May 5.
The Harbour 2 Harbour charity fundraising walk was established in 2014 and saw roughly 700 people walk the route between Port Erin, Port St Mary and Castletown.
The Sport Erin charity, the event organisers, have partnered with FIM Capital as the sole sponsors of this and next year’s events.
FIM Capital were joint sponsors of the walk in 2023, and this multi-year partnership deal has enabled Sport Erin – established in 2007 by Southern Nomads RUFC rugby club – to continue its mission to provide recreational facilities for the island’s southern community.
Dave Parkes, committee member of Sport Erin, said: ‘It is wonderful to be supported by FIM Capital for the Harbour 2 Harbour Walk.
‘The association with such a well-known and successful Isle of Man business allows us to further elevate the profile and recognition of this event as a key fixture in the local calendar, and we appreciate the involvement of the FIM Capital team in helping to support both this and other events over the years.’
Paul Keen, head of business development at FIM Capital, said: ‘We are pleased to once again support this much-loved community event and the incredible work that the Sport Erin charity undertakes.
‘By becoming sole sponsors of the 2024 and 2025 events we hope that this provides the platform for the Harbour 2 Harbour walk to continue to flourish over the coming years.’
This year’s event starts in Port Erin and follows a route along the coast to Port St Mary, before finishing in Castletown Square.
A spokesperson from Sport Erin said: ‘Both the charity and the rugby club wish all the walkers taking part a great day. Whether you are training for the parish walk or simply fancy a social walk with friends, registrations are now open.’
To register for the event, go to https://harbour2harbour.im/register