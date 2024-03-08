The ‘Magirus’ is fitted with a 42-metre turn table ladder on a Volvo chassis, and has been supplied by the fire engine manufacturer service ‘Emergency One’ from Scotland.
This is a first for the island, as the previous high-reach appliance could only go up to 32 metres - meaning the new appliance provides a 10 metre height increase.
‘The Emergency One Magirus has 360 degrees of rotation and a 2,500 litres per minute water monitor, as well as thermal imaging camera capability. It has a comprehensive package which will benefit its operation by our crews for the benefit of our island.
‘Thanks to the Department of Infrastructure ‘shared fleet’ service for the assistance with the purchase of a new vehicle, and to Emergency One, Volvo, and Magirus for supplying an impressive aerial appliance package.’
The new appliance will be based at Douglas Fire Station to ‘serve the whole of the island’, while fire crews will spend the next couple of months training and gaining familiarisation before the appliance becomes fully operational.