Nathan Harrison completed his first race meeting back from injury following his crash at the North West 200 in May.
The latter incident sidelined him from both the TT and Southern 100 and he was happy with how the Pirelli National Superstock rounds went at Thruxton over the weekend.
He ended up with 22nd and 20th positions on his privateer Quayside Racing Honda in races won by Australian Billy McConnell and Knaresborough’s Dan Linfoot.
Nathan’s close friend and fellow Manxman Ryan Cringle finished 24th in both on his similar AGR Fireblade, 10 and 12 seconds behind respectively.
Conor Cummins started both races on his Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles Honda, but failed to complete either.
‘I felt really strong at the end after not racing for so long,’ said Harrison. ‘The main aim was to get back up to speed and make sure my bike fitness is good in readiness for the Manx Grand Prix next week on board the Ashcourt Racing RC45.’
Cringle will be making his Manx Grand Prix debut in the same Superbike Classic race on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28 astride one of Mistral Racing’s 750cc ZXR Kawasakis.
