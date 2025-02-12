A jury has been hearing and watching harrowing evidence in the trial of a man accused of causing death by dangerous driving.
Videos showed the moment when Jordan Thomas lay on the bonnet of a moving car before falling backwards onto the road.
The 29-year-old sustained catastrophic injuries following the incident on Harbour Road, Onchan, on the evening of February 25 last year - and died in the specialist unit at Liverpool’s Aintee Hospital eight days later.
Jackson Joseph Paul, 35, of Palace Road, Douglas, denies causing death by dangerous driving.
Mobile phone footage filmed by the passenger in Mr Paul’s car was played to the jury on the second day of the trial at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
In the first video the defendant, who was driving the BMW, can be heard saying ‘what the f***?’ as Mr Thomas lays across the bonnet on his stomach pulling on the windscreen wipers. The car horn is sounded and Mr Thomas is heard saying ‘go, lad, go’.
In the second video, taken moments later, the passenger is heard saying ‘slow, slow, slow’ as Mr Thomas lays across the windscreen before sliding down backwards onto the road.
One witness told the jury she had been driving to her auntie’s house on Harbour Road when she saw someone on the left hand side in shorts and t-shirt looking like they were going to cross the road.
She said she stopped and gestured him to go but he gestured for her to drive on. She said she then started to slowly move forward at which point he jumped on her car’s bonnet. She immediately stopped and the man slid off, remaining on his feet.
‘It all happened so fast,’ she said. ‘I felt confused, I didn’t understand what was going on. I was in a little bit of shock.’
Witnesses in another car said they had reversed back down the hill after seeing the man jump on the bonnet of the vehicle in front and believing he might do the same to them.
Another witness said she had been walking her dog when she heard ‘frantic beeping’ of a car horn and wheels spinning.
‘I turned back to see what was going on and that’s when I saw the car driving up the road with Jordan on the bonnet,’ she said. ‘It’s difficult to say how fast it was going. Then the car stopped suddenly and Jordan came off the car backwards.’
She said she had called 999. ‘I was quite freaked out. It was the most traumatic thing I’ve ever witnessed.’
When interviewed by police the following day, Mr Paul told police that he had gone for a drive, in his dressing gown, with his flatmate to get a coffee when he saw a man standing between parked cars on Harbour Road.
He said he had come to a stop and motioned to the man to cross the road. The man then got on to the bonnet.
Mr Paul claimed the man had then stood up and started punching the windscreen. He told officers he feared he would punch his way into the car and assault him, the jury was told.
‘It was really panicky and scary,’ he said.
He said he thought the automatic car was already in reverse but for some reason it was in drive and moved forward. He said he had put his foot down to go into reverse and was still trying to get into reverse when he hit the brake, he said.
Asked if he felt his actions were justified, he told officers: ‘I didn’t know what else to do. I had no idea he was going to go flying.’
Toxicology tests on Mr Thomas’s blood showed it did not have any substances in his system at the time aside from over-the-counter and prescription medication.
A roadside breath test and drugs wipe on the defendant returned a negative result.
Collision investigator Claire Sproule-Craine concluded that Mr Paul had reversed for about eight seconds before stopping and then accelerated forward, through three gear changes, to a speed of between 32 and 38 mph before Mr Thomas came off the vehicle.
The defence’s expert estimated the speed as being 29-30mph, the court heard.
Prosecutor Roger Kane put it to the jury that the defendant’s actions were not ‘reasonable and proportionate’.
‘Reversing a vehicle, stopping and then accelerating from 0 to 30-plus mph, over the course of 50m, before braking hard, all while a human being is on the front of your car is dangerous driving. Of that there can be little doubt,’ he said.
The prosecution case closed on Wednesday afternoon after hearing evidence from the expert witnesses. The defence case is due to begin tomorrow (Thursday).
The trial continues.