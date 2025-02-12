A major harvesting operation is set to commence across the Isle of Man’s plantations this month, marking a significant step towards opening a new export market for Manx timber.
The initiative, managed by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), will see the removal of a large number of trees from sites including South Barrule and Archallagan.
DEFA say the operation is a vital component of the island’s commercial forestry activities and includes the clearance of thousands of trees felled by recent storms.
Hundreds of trees were brought down during Storm Darragh in December, which saw wind speeds reaching 80mph, leaving homes without power and roads blocked.
The damage was further exacerbated by Storm Ewoyn in January, where wind speeds at the top of Snaefell exceeded 100mph.
The aftermath of Storm Ewoyn, described as one of the worst storms to hit the island in recent memory, is still being dealt with more than three weeks later.
Replanting efforts will commence soon after the harvesting, incorporating a mix of commercial conifers and broadleaf trees.
Government say this strategy aims to enhance biodiversity while ensuring long-term environmental benefits.
During the operation, mountain biking and walking trails within the affected plantations will be temporarily closed for safety reasons.
Clear signage will be in place, and the public is urged to adhere to these warnings to prevent any safety risks or project delays.
DEFA add that wildlife will be closely monitored throughout to ensure minimal impact on local biodiversity.
Minister for DEFA Clare Barber said: ‘Capitalising on new markets for Manx timber supports the long-term viability of our plantations, reinforcing their role as a sustainable commercial crop.
‘Understandably, the work will have a visual impact on the landscape, however it is necessary to ensure that future generations will still be able to use our outdoor spaces for recreation.
‘Over time we will see these spaces gradually regenerate, and continue to provide valuable timber resources and spaces to explore for people in the island.’