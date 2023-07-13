Bob Stimson, who has written a number of Manx books, is working with Queen’s Pier Trust member Captain Stuart McKenzie and Queen’s Pier stalwart Tom Durrant to provide a full story of the challenges faced by the restoration and history of the pier.
They would like to include photos of local people on and using the pier to add to the information and photos they have already acquired.
The northern pier dates back to 1886 when it was officially opened, and is currently being restored by a group of volunteers who hope to bring it back to use after it was closed due to safety concerns in 1990.
The book, which is set to be published later this year, will raise funds for the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust.
Mr Stimson said: ‘I want to include as many photos as possible of people enjoying or working on the pier including if possible photographs of the pier against fantastic skies to show the life around and on it.
‘The book will explain the varied history of the pier from its inception in the 1880s through to the current work, and recount the many people, stories and challenges over that period including the discussions and debates in Tynwald.’
Those who have any photos are encouraged to go to the Mitre Hotel in Ramsey on Saturday from 10am to 4pm so the restoration team can scan your photos or email them to [email protected]