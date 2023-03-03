Lloyds pharmacy’s owners have put all of its branches ‘at risk’ of closure, according to various media reports.
The Sun initially reported that its private equity owner had ‘launched a strategic review of its entire UK store base’.
This move by the firm could effect the 10 locations in operation in the Isle of Man.
Lloyds Pharmacy was sold to Aurelius less than a year ago for £477 million and has struggled with financial losses for many years.
It closed 76 of its branches in 2022 alone and has recently announced that it will pull out of all Sainsbury’s location in the UK.
The pharmacy chain has over 1,300 locations across the British isles in total.
A spokesperson for Lloyds told The Sun: ‘Lloyds Pharmacy regularly reviews its pharmacy estate to ensure it is operating sustainably and any decision to sell stores is taken in the interests of patients, colleagues and the business.
‘At all times, patient safety remains our top priority ensuring that our customers and patients are always able to access vital prescriptions, health advice, products and services.
A government spokesperson has confirmed that they were aware of the issues and were in talks with Manx Care to ensure that appropriate contingencies were in place.