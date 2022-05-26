Assisted Dying Bill signals a ‘more compassionate’ future for island

MHKs are sworn in during the first sitting of the new administration following the 2021 general election - Lawrie Hooper and Dr Alex Allinson ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A UK campaign group has said the introduction of the Assisted Dying Bill in the Isle of Man signals a ‘more compassionate future’ for its dying citizens.

Dignity in Dying, a campaigning organisation that claims to have 25,000 active supporters in the UK, has applauded the Private Member’s Bill on assisted dying being tabled in the House of Keys earlier this week and receiving a landslide vote of 22 members in favour and just two against.

The legislation was proposed by Ramsey MHK Alex Allinson, which was the second time he’s tried to bring it forward.

This was just the introduction before a public consultation begins and then laws can be drafted.

Sarah Wootton, chief executive of Dignity in Dying, which campaigns for a change in the law on assisted dying across the British Isles, said: ‘This vote represents a victory for compassion and common-sense, not just for the Isle of Man but the whole of the British Isles.

‘Parliamentarians are quickly catching up with the public on assisted dying, recognising that it is becoming increasingly untenable to defend laws that fail to provide terminally ill people with the choice and protection they want and need.’

She added: ‘We commend Members of the House of Keys for grasping this nettle and taking steps towards a safer and more compassionate future for its dying citizens, alongside law-makers in Jersey and Scotland.

‘In light of this progress, the growing evidence of the dangers of the status quo and the huge public appetite for change, it is only right that MPs in Westminster are also given the opportunity for full and fair debate.

‘Assisted dying must be given the time and respect it deserves in Parliament. Continuing to ban this option not only lacks compassion; it represents a serious risk to patient safety which can no longer be ignored.’