Awareness is needed for menopause policy

A MHK has said there is a lack of awareness of the government’s menopause policy among public sector workers.

The policy and guidance, which applies to all public sector staff, was published to the Office of Human Resources website in December 2021 but there is still concern there isn’t enough awareness of the advice available.

Daphne Caine raised a question on it in the House of Keys sitting on Tuesday and was concerned that no one was aware the guidance existed.

She said following the sitting: ‘I have received several messages from public sector workers who were unaware of the policy, and some are desperate for support suffering with really debilitating symptoms of the menopause. I feel that having a policy no one knows about does little to help those it’s aimed at.

‘Consider that the government – the largest employer on the island – apparently published its menopause policy in December but with no fanfare. And compare that with Braddan Commissioners who announced it in December with wide publicity and positive feedback – when they have only six staff!

‘The minister emailed after the sitting to confirm menopause awareness would be included in management training for government staff and that is good news. I have also been in contact with a nutritionist, specialising in menopause, who is spending increasing amounts of time working with corporates on menopause awareness, support and the obligations of employers and line managers.

‘Last month she also spent 90 minutes with government employees, supporting the menopause policy rollout.

‘Hopefully my raising it through parliamentary questions will help raise awareness. It can be really debilitating and it’s imperative that it is better promoted to enable access to support for staff and managers.’

Minister for the Cabinet Office Kate Lord-Brennan pointed out in the sitting that there have been some ‘well-attended’ events for staff on the subject.

She said: ‘Utilising the guidance, staff are able to take support from a wide variety of sources in relation to this or any other issue or condition they may face.

‘I can assure that I have raised this with the director for the Office of Human Resources with a view to getting greater awareness and visbility for this guidance.’

Ann Corlett, who raised a supplementary question on the general rollout of the guidance and how it was supported, said after the sitting she was happy with the policy.

The Douglas Central MHK said: ‘The policy itself looks good as far as it goes and states clearly how government policy and workplace practices can better support those experiencing menopause but there needs to be awareness of the fact that it actually exists.

‘Helping women feel supported in their workplace as they experience the menopause is beneficial to both employees and employers.

‘The changing demographic of our workforce means that 75 to 80% of menopausal women are in work.