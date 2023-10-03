Following the cancellation of a number of cardiology appointments late last week, Manx Care has reassured patients that these cardiology clinics will be reinstated as planned from next week.
A Manx Care spokesperson said: ‘If you were due to have a cardiology appointment from next week please do attend as planned.
‘Those who were due to have their appointment this week will be contacted by our administration team and booked into upcoming clinics as soon as possible.
‘These cancellations took place because the clinics did not have a doctor available to undertake the clinics.
‘It was therefore prudent to cancel these clinics and then seek to reinstate appointments when we are able to, and it was important to notify patients as soon as possible when it became apparent that clinics could not be staffed.
‘The reinstated clinics will be covered by our existing team of cardiology consultants, who have kindly agreed to step in – they will take these appointments on alongside their usual workload, to try to address the high demand placed upon the service.
‘We would like to express our thanks to these colleagues, as well as to others who have stepped in at short notice to assist in reinstating these clinics.
‘The Patient Information Centre will contact each patient personally to ensure they are still able to attend their planned appointments.
‘We understand that the cancellations will have caused concern for many of our patients and their families – we apologise for this and hope that patients can be reassured that their appointments will be reinstated, or rearranged for those affected this week.
‘Once again, we apologise for the inconvenience and concern this may have caused to our patients and their families.’