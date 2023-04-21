Castle Pharmacy had to close down after the close of business yesterday, April 20.
Manx Care has said it is unclear if the pharmacy, located on Malew Street in Castletown, will reopen.
A spokesperson for the arms-length healthcare provider said: ‘The reasons for the closure are confidential to the Contractor, and cannot be disclosed.
‘The closure is out of the control of Manx Care, however, we are trying to minimise the disruption and impact on patients, by supporting patients in obtaining their prescriptions.’
‘Patients are advised to make alternative arrangements for the dispensing and collection of their prescriptions.
There is a dedicated helpline (01624 642687) that patients can call with queries or concerns from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 5 pm.
If your prescription has been dispensed at Castle Pharmacy, but you have not yet collected it, you will not be able to access Castle Pharmacy to collect this dispensed medication.
Manx Care urges anyone who is having issues with prescriptions from Castle Pharmacy to call the helpline.