Manx Care’s pre-registration Nursing Programme (Adult and Mental Health Fields), is now recruiting for its September 2025 cohort.
The Bachelor in Nursing is primarily based at Keyll Darree School of Health and Social Care on the Noble’s Hospital site.
A Manx Care spokesperson said: ‘This course equips students with the skills, knowledge and personal development to enable them to meet the diverse professional challenges of nursing.
‘The course aims to develop students into adaptable, reflective and compassionate practitioners through carefully devised teaching and learning methods, and allows students to work with patients and service users of all ages.
‘In accordance with the requirements of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), all learners will get as much hands-on experience as possible, with invaluable placement support giving students the opportunity to practise care, compassion and communication.’
Students will also study a wide range of subjects, including anatomy and physiology, pharmacology, psychology, sociology and research methods.
This collaboration with the University of Chester allows people to study at home in the island, without having the expense of travelling further afield.
Student nurses who study in the Isle of Man have all their university fees paid (the equivalent of £9,250 per year for each of the three years), and receive an annual bursary of £10,000.
Director of Education for Manx Care and Head of School at Keyll Darree, Paul Irving, added: ‘We are once again delighted to launch the pre-registration programme for the Bachelor of Nursing, this time for the September 2025 cohort.
‘This course has proven to have excellent graduate outcomes and gives students the opportunity to practise care, compassion and communication – values that have positive impacts on not only the service user/patient journey, but also on their lives.’