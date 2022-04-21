Children are now getting jab

Children aged 5-11 began receiving the Covid-19 vaccine this week.

However, vaccines have been delivered to children in this age group who were deemed vulnerable or ‘at risk’ since February, so some have already completed their primary course.

Parents/guardians are currently in the process of registering their child for a vaccine following ‘invitation to register’ letters being sent out.

As a result of the rollout, the Vaccination Hub at Chester Street has been redecorated into less of a clinical environment.

The emphasis has been on creating a ‘fun’ and calm environment with appropriate artwork on the walls, including some pictures supplied by pupils at Henry Bloom Noble Primary School in Douglas, and some created by Manx Care.

In addition, bespoke, smaller-in-size tables and chairs have been installed for young children to sit at, and appointment times are longer with fewer children being vaccinated at the same time in order to give them as much time and space as possible.

The Entertainer toy shop in Douglas has donated some toys and colouring books for children to use by way of a distraction, and The Bridge Bookshop in Port Erin has kindly donated some books for the children to read.