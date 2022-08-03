Clocks to remind those with dementia of daily tasks given to ward
Ward staff at Noble’s Hospital were given memory clocks to support inpatients of the new frailty ward, who have memory difficulties or a dementia diagnosis.
The clocks, from Alzheimer’s Society Isle of Man, are tools used to assist people with memory problems. They have 16 alarms that are programmed to remind people to carry out daily tasks and give wellbeing prompts, such as to eat or drink.
They also remind people of the time, date and day of the week.
Rachel Taylor, ward manager for Manx Care, said: ‘The donation of the clocks will enhance the area on Ward 6 and be of great value to our patients.
‘We are in the process of changing ward six into a frailty unit, therefore we are expecting to see an increase in patients coming through with memory and cognition issues.
‘We have recently undertaken an environmental assessment of the ward, which showed that the ward would benefit from providing more orientation for patients.
‘We currently have one large memory clocks on the ward in a prominent position, but this cannot be seen by patients in side rooms and bed bound patients.’
Alzheimer’s Society dementia support worker Claire Cubberly added: ‘We were delighted to provide the memory clocks to the ward, to support the inpatient experience for those with memory difficulties and help to orientate them in the unfamiliar environment.
‘The memory clocks are funded by the kind donations received on the island, we use the clocks extensively in our community services and it was good to be able to extend the support into Noble’s Hospital.’
For more information, and for advice about dementia, visit Alzheimer’s Society’s website at www.alzheimers.org.uk or contact [email protected]
