Covid case numbers dropping, but two more deaths confirmed
Thursday 5th May 2022 1:58 pm
(IOM Today )
Two more Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed in the government’s weekly surveillance report.
This brings the total amount in the island since the start of the pandemic to 104.
The two newly announced deaths occurred in hospital and in a nursing or residential care home.
The current seven-day average for reported positive results is 30, down from 76 last week.
This indicates that the trend of falling case numbers reported from testing is continuing.