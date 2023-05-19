Manx Care says that it is working hard to fix the issues pointed out in the latest external assessment.
The island’s healthcare provider published the results of the Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) assessment of its services today.
The organisation was found to have numerous issues within it, including recruitment, staff training and maintenance.
Teresa Cope, Manx Care’s chief executive, said: ‘CQC inspections are an excellent opportunity to identify good practice and recognise the dedication of our colleagues in providing great care, as well as identifying areas for improvement.
‘A number of services demonstrated fantastic, person-centred care, as well as team working, leadership and innovation. I’m incredibly proud of this.’
As a response to the reports, Manx Care has released a quality strategy, in which the organisation sets out how it will right the issues pointed out to them by the CQC and presents a plan for the arms-length body going forward.
Paul Moore, Manx Care’s head of nursing, said: ‘We’ve been working really hard to resolve the recruitment problem, particularly in nursing.
‘It takes a bit of time but it is working now. We’re increasing the numbers of people on duty, and reducing the amount of expenditure on temporary staffing.’
Manx Care has increased its international recruitment efforts and has also made moves to increase the number of trainees the island is producing.
Mr Moore said: ‘This has been a really important success story for the island because we’ve been able to negotiate an increase in the number of places that we can provide for trainees.
‘We’ve also doubled the bursary in an attempt to make it more attractive to people who would like to join the profession.’
The reports also commented on the morale of the staff, a subject that has received a lot of attention in the media recently through comments made by the chair of the British Medical Association, Dr Philip Banfield.
He said the system in the Isle of Man was one of the worst he has encountered.
Mr Moore said: ‘I think the thing that’s changed the most is confidence in the leadership and respect for one another one where we work, recognising the unique contribution every person can make to the delivery of safe care.
‘We orientate our conversations around the needs of the service user, rather than the needs of the member of staff and that changes how we approach it.
‘It changes the focus and the emphasis and being respectful, being kind and being polite, go a long way.’
These reports come as the island’s health service is gearing up for one of its busiest periods of the year in TT week.
Mr Moore is confident in the preparations that Manx Care has already taken for the event.
He said: ‘This time last year, we were going into TT with very few members of staff and it was difficult. This year we’re in a much stronger position.
‘So if we just take the emergency department, for example, we went into TT last year with just two or three members of registered nurses on duty on most shifts, when they should have seven or eight. ‘That’s allowed us to make sure we built three trauma teams available during race times so that we can respond to the needs of those who might get injured, and give them the very best care that we can.’