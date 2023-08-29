People who have concerns about cancer have an opportunity to discuss them next week.
The Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association’s information ambulance will tour the island, equipped with a range of information materials.
Health professionals on board will help answer any people’s questions relating to the signs and symptoms of cancer, or cancer screening.
It is also a private area where people can discuss any concerns in confidence.
The event is designed to help people who might feel that concerns are too ‘trivial’ or ‘silly’ to bother the doctor about.
The ambulance will be in the following locations:
•Port Erin Shoprite car park, on Monday, September 4, from 10am to 4pm
•Ramsey Shoprite car park, on Tuesday, September 5, from 10am to 4pm
•Peel Shoprite Car Park on Wednesday, September 6, from 10am to 4pm
•Douglas Shoprite Car Park on Thursday, September 7, from 10am to 4pm
The Anti-Cancer Association raises money to fund research into cancer, its causes and its treatment and fund equipment at hospitals in the UK who provide treatment to Manx patients.
To find out more about the association contact Sandy Denning on 252725, emailing at IO[email protected] or visiting the website www.iomaca.org.im.