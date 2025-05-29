A shake-up of wards at Noble’s Hospital to improve the care of patients is set to take shape next month.
The move by Manx Care aims to improve efficiency, provide a better experience for patients, more targeted care and to avoid overnight stays where possible.
The first stage of this programme will be delivered on June 16, when the Gynaecology Ambulatory Unit (GAU), incorporating the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit (EPAU), formally opens.
The GAU will undertake the assessment and treatment of urgent gynaecological problems, previously undertaken on Ward 4, but delivered in an outpatient setting, avoiding overnight admission wherever possible.
A spokesman for Manx Care said: ‘The majority of the patients we see through the urgent gynaecology pathway are attending due to early pregnancy complications, for which we have developed the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit (EPAU), to support families often through profoundly difficult times.
‘These developments align with what our community told us in the Women’s Health Strategy survey, as well as recommendations from our local specialists in Women’s Health.
‘Some of the key aspects users wanted us to focus on were dedicated space and facilities for pregnancy, pregnancy loss and gynaecological conditions, and we were able to achieve this through the kind generosity of the Friends of Noble’s Hospital.
‘They funded the building work to enable the GAU and neighbouring Bluebell Suite to be created from previously underutilised space. The Bluebell Suite is designed specifically for parents experiencing miscarriage and baby loss, and is a sanctuary designed to offer privacy, compassion, comfort and care.’
The next focus will be on Ward 4 which will be transformed into a stroke care centre.
The spokesman said: ‘Improvements to the ward will create dedicated therapeutic space including a gym and kitchen, new bathroom facilities and a redeveloped courtyard area that will allow patients undergoing rehab.
‘This will help regain their confidence walking outdoors as well as enjoying outside space, something that has not been possible for the current stroke ward.’
Other ward changes planned for the autumn include the creation of a combined Surgical & Gynae Unit within Wards 7 and 8, bringing together the surgical wards, which have been separated since the start of the pandemic.
This change will also create protected bed space for planned operations and help with achieving more efficient use of operating theatres.
The final change will be the development of a short stay assessment unit in Ward 2, focussing on the management of patients requiring a period of observation, and a specialised unit dedicated to assessing and treating individuals, typically older and frail adults.
The Manx Care spokesman said: ‘These changes to the inpatient ward footprint at Noble’s Hospital are primarily intended to improve resilience when it comes managing the increased demands of the winter period.
‘However, they will also achieve profound and lasting improvements in patient experience for individuals accessing urgent gynaecological, stroke and surgical care, once delivered over the course of 2025.’