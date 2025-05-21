Weight loss jabs are not issued on the NHS in the Isle of Man.
The news was confirmed by Health Minister Claire Christian who responded to a question in the House of Keys on the topic this week.
The issue of weight loss medication has been in the news a lot recently with some believing it is the easiest or best way to shed the pounds but there are growing concerns over potential side effects.
Responding to a Tynwald question this week from Onchan MHK Julie Edge, Ms Christian said: ‘This decision was taken due to the absence of specialist weight loss and weight management services required to support patients with holistic care they will need whilst taking these medicines.’