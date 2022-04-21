Five more Covid-19 deaths confirmed
Thursday 21st April 2022
Five more Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed, bringing the total amount in the island to 98 since the start of the pandemic.
That’s according to the latest government Covid-19 surveillance report.
The current seven day average for reported positive results is 89, compared to last week’s 124.
The snapshot of the hospital shows 16 patients currently admitted with a Covid positive status.
Of these, nine were admitted for treatment of their Covid-19 infection and seven were admitted for other reasons and tested positive on admission.