Five more Covid-19 deaths confirmed

Five more Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed, bringing the total amount in the island to 98 since the start of the pandemic.

That’s according to the latest government Covid-19 surveillance report.

The current seven day average for reported positive results is 89, compared to last week’s 124.

The snapshot of the hospital shows 16 patients currently admitted with a Covid positive status.