Good progress for island Long Covid service

The project group formed to create a new Long Covid and ME/CFS support service for the island is making ‘good progress’ prior to its launch date of September, according to Manx Care.

The multi-disciplinary group comprises doctors, allied health professionals, charity support representatives, and representatives from similar established services in the UK.

This group has spent a number of months reviewing the future needs of island residents suffering from these conditions, including holding various listening events in person and digitally.

Project leads have held a number of meetings within Manx Care, with various government departments, and with other organisations in the third sector as well as engaging with experts in the UK to design a service that is ‘fit for purpose and sustainable over the long-term’.

A small, interim support service is currently in place for people suffering with both conditions.

The group is working to finalise the service specification and patient care pathways for formal review and approval, provide an initial training update to GPs and identify venues where group and one-to-one therapy can be done in the future.

The project board will advertise for a GP with a special interest in Long Covid and ME/CFS (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) to join the service on a formal basis ‘in due course’, says Manx Care.

Juan Corlett, chairman of ME Support Isle of Man, said: ‘We are grateful to Manx Care’s team for working closely with our charity over the last year, and enabling so many local residents living with these conditions to shape service development by having their voices heard at listening events. Designing a suitable model for these complex illnesses is not straightforward.