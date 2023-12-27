The Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust has provided Grove Mount Residential Home in Ramsey with a grant of £6,456 for the purchase of equipment.
It has been used to buy a new medical fridge and a variety of new chairs, tables and cushions and also the Alerta Move Assist 200.
This allows staff to move individual residents around the building in a supported standing position.
Administrator Catherine Connor said: ‘Grove Mount was established in December 1936. Currently we have 15 residents and 31 staff members. We pride ourselves on the care we provide and how many of our residents continue to enjoy a long active lifestyle.
‘In the past nine years that I have worked here, we have celebrated more than six individuals’ 100-plus year celebrations.
‘In 2023 we celebrated a 107th birthday and a 106th birthday. Our current eldest resident is 106 and she is an amazing woman.’
Jovie Brown, nurse manager at Grove Mount, said ‘The staff here are very grateful for the generous grant provided by the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust that enables us to continue to provide the highest quality of care for our wonderful residents.’
Terry Groves, chairman of the trust, said: ‘I visit a very old friend here weekly. The care and kindness that I witness is exceptional. Small improvements in equipment can make such a huge difference for residents and the caring staff.’