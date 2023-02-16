It comes after Manx Care said the centre will formally hand back its health service contract at the end of July this year.
This could threaten other GP services in the area.
He said: ‘There are a number of concurrent options being progressed by Manx Care and as such the future of the Ballasalla Medical Centre is a standing agenda item on its weekly executive team meeting.
‘I’ll be in a position to provide an update when Manx Care have worked through these options further.
‘I would like to reassure patients of Ballasalla GP practice that while this work goes on, they can continue to access the practice as they normally would.’
Tim Glover, MHK for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, felt that a solution for Ballasalla would be beneficial as ‘pressures in the south are pretty high’.
He stated that the Southern Group Practice in Port Erin has reported that it’s currently 28% over capacity, adding that this is a wider issue than Ballasalla, but an issue across primary care.
The minister agreed and said: ‘All of primary care is under pressure.
‘It’s one of the main reasons we need to deliver on our primary care at scale transformation work to make sure we have a fit for purpose primary care service across the island.
‘Ultimately, the main focus of Manx Care and the department will be on the patients that are currently being served by Ballasalla practice to make sure they can continue to access primary care going forwards.’
The healthcare provider has urged current patients not to try and register with another practice at this time, as this will cause a number of issues for the other GP practices in the south of the island.