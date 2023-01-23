The Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) initial reports for all island GP surgeries have now been published.
The CQC is an independent regulator of health and social care in the UK, which has been drafted in to the Isle of Man to examine services here.
Today details of the conclusions around GP practicess was published.
It has already published its results on dentists and the accident, emergency department at the hospital and adult social care.
The reports explore the following questions for each of the GP surgeries:
Is it safe?
Is it effective?
Is it caring?
Is it responsive?
Is it well-led?
They were commissioned following the Jonathon Michael Review in 2019, which looked into the healthcare in the island.
One of the recommendations from the review was for the island to undertake CQCs.
Of the 13 GPs, in accordance with the CQC framework, one was deemed to be safe, five were deemed to be effective, all were deemed to be caring, 11 were deemed to be responsive, and 12 were deemed to be well-led.
Below is each GP practice and which criteria they met:
Paul Moore, executive director of nursing, said: ‘What I would invite members of the public to do is to have a look at the report for their particular practice and in there they will see some examples of things which are really good, and also some recommendations for things that need to be improved.
‘If they’re really worried about that, have a conversation with the general practice and you will be able to get reassured there.’
Ballasalla Medical Centre:
Is the service safe?
‘We found this practice was not always providing safe care in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service effective?
‘We found this practice was not always effective in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service caring?
‘We found this practice was caring in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service responsive?
‘We found this practice was responsive in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service well-led?
‘We found this practice was well led in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Castletown Medical Centre
Is the service safe?
‘We found this practice was safe in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service effective?
‘We found this practice was effective in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service caring?
‘We found this practice was caring in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
IS the service responsive?
‘We found this practice was responsive in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service well-led?
‘We found this practice was well-led in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Finch Hill Health Centre
Is the service safe?
‘We found this practice was not always providing safe care in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service effective?
‘’We found this practice was not always effective in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service caring?
‘We found this practice was caring in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service responsive?
‘We found this practice was responsive in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service well-led?
‘We found this practice was well-led in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Hailwood Medical Centre:
Is this service safe?
‘We found this practice was not always providing safe care in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service effective?
‘’We found this practice was not always effective in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service caring?
‘We found this practice was caring in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service responsive?
‘We found this practice was responsive in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service well-led?
‘We found this practice was not always well led in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Jurby Health and Community Centre
Is the service safe?
‘We found this practice was not always providing safe care in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service effective?
‘‘We found this practice was not always effective in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service caring?
‘We found this practice was caring in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service responsive?
‘We found this practice was responsive in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service well-led?
‘We found this practice was well-led in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Kensington Group Practice
Is the service safe?
‘We found this practice was not always providing safe care in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service effective?
‘‘We found this practice was not always effective in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service caring?
‘We found this practice was caring in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service responsive?
‘We found this practice was responsive in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service well-led?
‘We found this practice was well-led in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Laxey Health Centre
Is the service safe?
‘We found this practice was not always providing safe care in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service effective?
‘We found this practice was effective in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service caring?
‘We found this practice was caring in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
IS the service responsive?
‘We found this practice was responsive in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service well-led?
‘We found this practice was well-led in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Palatine Health Practice:
Is the service safe?
‘We found this practice was not always providing safe care in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service effective?
‘We found this practice was effective in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service caring?
‘We found this practice was caring in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
IS the service responsive?
‘We found this practice was not always responsive in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service well-led?
‘We found this practice was well-led in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Peel Medical Centre
Is the service safe?
‘We found this practice was not always providing safe care in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service effective?
‘’We found this practice was not always effective in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service caring?
‘We found this practice was caring in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service responsive?
‘We found this practice was responsive in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service well-led?
‘We found this practice was well-led in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Ramsey Group Practice
Is the service safe?
‘We found this practice was not always providing safe care in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service effective?
‘’We found this practice was not always effective in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service caring?
‘We found this practice was caring in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service responsive?
‘We found this practice was responsive in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service well-led?
‘We found this practice was well-led in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Snaefell Surgery:
Is the service safe?
‘We found this practice was not always providing safe care in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service effective?
‘We found this practice was effective in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service caring?
‘We found this practice was caring in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
IS the service responsive?
‘We found this practice was not always responsive in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service well-led?
‘We found this practice was well-led in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Southern Group Practice:
Is the service safe?
‘We found this practice was not always providing safe care in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service effective?
‘’We found this practice was not always effective in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service caring?
‘We found this practice was caring in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service responsive?
‘We found this practice was responsive in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service well-led?
‘We found this practice was well-led in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Village Walk Health Centre:
Is the service safe?
‘We found this practice was not always providing safe care in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service effective?
‘We found this practice was effective in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service caring?
‘We found this practice was caring in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
IS the service responsive?
‘We found this practice was responsive in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
Is the service well-led?
‘We found this practice was well-led in accordance with CQC’s assessment framework.’
You can find the full reports here