Island Covid death toll tops 100

Over 100 people have now died in the Isle of Man of coronavirus.

Four more Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed in the government’s weekly surveillance report.

This brings the total amount in the island since the start of the pandemic to 102.

The current sevenday average for reported positive results is 76.

At the same time last week, the seven-day average for reported positive results was 89, and the week before it was 124.