Isle Listen announces plans for health week

Isle Listen has announced plans for Mental Health Awareness Week in May.

The week, running from May 9 to 15, will see many businesses and notable buildings around the island illuminated green to send a message of support for Isle Listen and the importance of mental health.

Mental Health Awareness Week is an annual event founded by the Mental Health Foundation as a way of helping to remove the stigma that still surrounds mental health.

This year the theme is loneliness, as it’s something that has affected the public since the start of the pandemic and connections to other people as well as community have never been more important, according to mental health charity Isle Listen.

There are a number of ways the public can get involved in the week, such as joining Isle Listen for a ‘brew and bun’ or hosting your own coffee morning, a Sea Dip for your Sanity in Ramsey, a primary school poetry competition about loneliness, turning your organisation’s logo green to show support, wearing something green for a dress down day, or making a donation.

Andrea Chambers, Isle Listen chief executive said: ‘Mental Health Awareness Week highlights to all those in our community who might be struggling with their mental health, that they are not alone, that support is available, and they will be understood if they reach out.

‘However, to make a real and lasting difference, we need to ensure these principles are embedded within society all year round, and that occasions such as Mental Health Awareness Week are used to help remove the stigma.

‘We could not continue to do what we do without the amazing support of our island community, and I’m delighted that so many local organisations want to show their support of our work and the importance of mental health.

‘There are so many ways people can help remove the stigma and I hope as many people as possible will want to get involved.’

Places that will be lit up green on May 9 include Barclays Bank, Celton Manx, Cycle 360, Douglas Town Hall, Jacksons, Castle Rushen, Tower of Refuge and Zurich International, plus many others.

Conister Bank is supporting Isle Listen’s school activities during the week.

Talking about their support for Isle Listen, Peter Clucas, managing director at Cains said: ‘We at Cains are committed to promoting good mental health and wellbeing, both in our organisation and throughout our local community.

‘We have seen at first hand the invaluable work that Isle Listen carries out in this respect, especially for children and young adults. We are proud to partner with Isle Listen this Mental Health Awareness Week to send out a strong message to our colleagues, clients and the local community about the importance of mental health.

‘The week is an opportunity for us all to work together to show support to people who may be struggling with their mental health.

‘Although we have made some strides, there is much more to do to reduce the stigma around mental health.’