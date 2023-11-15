The Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service (MCALS) team aims to be first port of call for any patient, carer, service user, family member or member of the public who has a query or concern about any of the services provided by Manx Care.
As well as providing a vital information and signposting service, the team gathers feedback about health and care services from the people who use them, to drive positive change and to shape how Manx Care operates. The most recent MCALS report shows that 90% of enquiries received in a week were responded to on the same day - not an unusual result for this team.
MCALS hold a number of drop-in sessions across the Island, sometimes in partnership with Manx Care’s Wellbeing Partnerships and the Patient Transfers team. This means that more people across the Isle of Man can receive signposting, support with their queries and information about their travel.
For those who have any enquiries or concerns about their care, or those who need help and don’t know where to start, MCALS is there to listen and provide advice.
The team also works hard to promote the Manx Care Friends and Family Test survey, which helps patients and service users to share their views, shaping services for the future.
Please join MCALS at their drop-ins, which are advertised on Manx Care social media channels (@ManxCare), drop us a line at [email protected] or telephone +44 1624 642642 and we will do all we can to assist you.