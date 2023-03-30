The ME/CFS and Long Covid Service will begin next week.
The Manx Care service is holding its official launch event in the Scott Foundation Room, Keyll Darree, Noble’s Hospital.
This will be an opportunity for members of the public, as well as Manx Care staff and other stakeholders, to meet the team and find out more about the new service.
Sir John Lorimer, Lieutenant Governor, and Lady Lorimer will formally launch the service.
Since its formation, Manx Care says it has worked with patient groups and charities to develop an enhanced service to meet the needs of people living with ME/CFS and a growing number of people with Long Covid.
There are about 350 adults with ME/CFS and 1,000+ adults with Long Covid in the island.
Manx Care’s service now has staff in post and is open to referrals from GPs across the island, and the professional service team is acknowledging all referrals with a letter and a list of useful resources.
Oliver Radford, Manx Care’s director of operations, said: ‘This launch event will be a fantastic opportunity for people across the island to get some insight into the assessment process and treatment pathways.
‘We’ve been open to ideas from those with lived experience, which has really pushed the service forward, and combining the ME/CFS service with that for Long Covid is a distinguishing factor compared with UK counterparts.
‘We look forward to collaborating further with other public representatives where appropriate for other Manx Care services.’
It’s hoped this new service will have a positive impact on those affected by ME/CFS and Long Covid, with clinics at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital, Thie Rosien in Port Erin, the Noble’s Hospital site and at the Western Wellbeing Centre in Peel.
assessment
Juan Corlett, from ME Support (IOM), said: ‘While there is no quick fix for ME/CFS and Long Covid, getting the right assessment, support and advice can really help people to live well with these conditions.
‘The innovative approach taken by Manx Care and ME Support (IOM) has been key to the development of this vital service, and we look forward to working with the team going forward.’
The launch event will include a ‘meet and greet’ opportunity with the team behind the service from 1pm to 2.30pm on Monday.
Formal presentations will take place between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, which will be done by members of the team and representatives of ME Support (Isle of Man).
A question and answer session will follow.
There is a small number of disabled parking spaces available in front of Keyll Darree.
This event comes after the service starting accepting GP referrals in January.
The project group, which is made up of a GP clinical lead, consultant clinical psychologist, allied health professionals and charity support representatives, and project board had spent a number of months reviewing the future needs of island residents.
It had been using feedback from a number of listening events.
Mr Radford said at the time: ‘The project group and board have worked at pace, and will continue to work closely with people who are living with these conditions as the service evolves.’