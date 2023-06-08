A defibrillator has been installed at an addiction service’s headquarters.
Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation, a charity set up by the Lunt family in memory of 25-year-old Craig who died in 2005 due to an undiagnosed heart defect, put in the life-saving equipment.
A spokesperson for Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation said: ‘As a local charity they have more than 440 individuals that they support.
‘This is not just individuals with an addiction themselves but also the people affected by drug, alcohol, gambling and gaming addiction, such as family members.’
Nicola Browne, from Motiv8’s fundraising team, added: ‘Motiv8 are delighted that we have been chosen as a community access point for this potentially lifesaving piece of equipment.
‘With many types of businesses and residential houses in the area this will be beneficial to everyone should it ever be needed.’
All defibrillators in the island are registered at www.defibs.im