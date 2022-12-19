There are about 350 adults with ME/CFS and more than 1,000 adults with Long Covid in the island.
The service, which is in its ‘soft launch’ phase, now has people in post and is open to referrals from GPs across the island.
There will be a waiting list for treatment as several elements are finalised, such as finalising key recruitment and implementing IT systems, but the professional service team will be reaching out to all new referrals in the meantime.
The project group, which is made up of a GP clinical lead, consultant clinical psychologist, allied health professionals and charity support representatives, and project board have spent a number of months reviewing the future needs of island residents, using feedback from recent listening events.
The main aim is to design and deliver a service that is fit for purpose and sustainable over the long-term, where the team can help service users to recover or live well with ME/CFS and/or Long Covid.
An engagement session is being planned by the clinical team for people who have been referred since the service opened in the new year.
This session will provide some insight into the assessment process, treatment pathways and will provide some signposting around resources available now.
assessment
Formal assessment and treatment is expected to start in February.
Oliver Radford, Manx Care’s director of operations, said: ‘The project group and board have worked at pace, and will continue to work closely with people who are living with these conditions as the service evolves.
‘I would like to thank everyone who’s taken part in the development of the service to date.’
According to Manx Care, since its formation, it has collaborated closely with patient groups and charities to develop an enhanced service to meet the needs of people living with ME/CFS and a growing number of people with Long Covid.
Juan Corlett, who has myalgic encephalomyelitis and is chairman of self help group ME Support Isle of Man, is pleased to see this progress.
He said: ‘ME Support IOM was established in 1988 by a brave local family and we are forever indebted to them.
‘They shared their experience during a time when people with ME were rarely listened to.
‘Decades of advocacy have led us to this momentous milestone and with so many locals now living with Long Covid it is certainly overdue.
‘It’s important to remember the new service will not cure patients however, it’s a huge step in the right direction and one that has been 34 years in the making.’