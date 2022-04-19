Macmillan helps with cost of living support

Macmillan Cancer Support gave over £4,900 to around 14 people living with cancer in the island last year.

The charity is calling what people with cancer are facing a ‘triple threat’ due to the cost of living crisis, Covid-19, and the financial fallout of their diagnosis.

Macmillan is urging anyone in need to seek its support in tackling these issues.

Its grants helped 14 people in the island pay for essentials such as heating bills and hospital transport costs after they were diagnosed with cancer or underwent cancer treatment.

Across the UK, Macmillan gave over £12.3m to over 33,000 cancer patients in 2021.

Macmillan grants are a one-off, means tested payment of £350 to help with the extra costs that living with cancer can bring.

Anyone over 18, who has been diagnosed with cancer or is undergoing treatment can apply.

Across the North West the charity handed out more than £1.7million in total.

A cancer diagnosis often brings increased and unexpected living costs, such as requiring wigs or post-surgery clothing, a new bed for someone who can no longer climb the stairs to their bedroom, or fresh bedding for those experiencing incontinence and other treatment side-effects.

Research by Macmillan found that across the UK, 83% of people diagnosed with cancer suffered a financial impact.

However, one of the biggest expenses facing people with cancer is higher energy bills.

Many people undergoing cancer treatment need to have the heating on for longer periods due to the side-effects of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

With domestic energy prices due to rise by as much as 50% in April, and further increases expected in October when the energy price cap is raised again, this year could present a triple threat for people with cancer, who are already struggling with the financial impact of their diagnosis and the repercussions of the pandemic, according to the charity.

In recognition of the extraordinary challenges facing cancer patients in 2022, Macmillan has made an extra £3.5 million of emergency funds available to help pay escalating fuel bills.

In the first six weeks of 2022, Macmillan has given out over £1.6 million in grants to support vulnerable patients across the UK – an increase of 33% on the same time last year.

Sarah Taylor, Macmillan’s partnership manager for the Isle of Man, explained that the additional challenges facing people with cancer in 2022 are harder than ever before.

She said: ‘It’s been an incredibly tough few years for people with cancer.

‘Covid-19 continues to cause great challenges for the clinically vulnerable and now cancer patients are having to contend with a cost of living crisis that has seen prices for fuel and food rocket.

‘Macmillan is here for everyone with cancer. But we know there are always more people that we could be helping.