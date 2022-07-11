Manx Care: Go to Ramsey for minor injuries

Manx Care has revealed staffing remains an issue this week.

At the weekend, the health care service had asked people to consider going to Ramsey Cottage Hospital for minor injury care ‘due to current staffing challenges’.

This plea remains in place this week, and will do through until this weekend.

In a statement, a representative for Manx Care said: ‘There are staffing pressures all week in the Noble’s Emergency Department (ED), but we are using all members of the multidisciplinary team flexibly to cover staffing gaps so that we can offer a minor injuries service on most days this week.

‘However, with the Southern 100 this week, we need to be prepared for any racing incidents, and this coming weekend we will need to be prepared for the Manx 2 Day Trial and Gran Fondo events.

‘Therefore, we will be requesting people to consider using Ramsey’s Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) for the remainder of this week and into the weekend.

‘People should consider using the MIU for minor injuries and illnesses 365 days a year, not just this week.

‘The MIU can treat a wide range of minor injuries and illnesses, for example dislocations/breaks, muscular pain, infections and abdominal pain.

‘Please remember that the ED is there to help you if you do need urgent or emergency care, so please don’t delay getting the treatment or support you need.

‘More signposting information is available here - https://www.gov.im/categories/health-and-wellbeing/signposting/.’

The Southern 100 began last night (Monday, July 11) with roads closing at 6.05pm and reopening no later than 9.40pm.

These closures will be the same both tonight and tomorrow (Wednesday).