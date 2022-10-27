Manx Care looking for Long Covid specialist
Subscribe newsletter
This forms part of a new service that Manx Care launched earlier this year to support those with Long Covid symptoms.
The initiative also supports people with ME (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis) or CFS (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome).
It followed criticism from MHKs and the public that there was no support for people with Long Covid or ME/CFS.
Manx Care says there are approximately 350 adults with ME/CFS and approximately 1,000 adults with Long Covid in the island.
The specialist will plan, develop and provide therapeutic treatment programmes in either Occupational Therapy or Physiotherapy to people presenting with ME/CFS and Long Covid.
They will educate and train physiotherapists, occupational therapists, students and healthcare professionals in the therapeutic management of ME/CFS and Long Covid, as well as raise awareness in other areas and disciplines within the island, such as schools, further education and social care.