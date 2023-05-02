The island’s health and statutory social care provider has this week assumed responsibility for the day-to-day operation of the GP practice on an interim basis following the decision of the former GP partners to hand back their contract earlier this year.
All of the practice’s staff members are now employed by Manx Care.
A statement from Manx Care said: ‘Patients who are registered with the practice will see no change to the way they access GP services, other than a change in name to “Ballasalla Group Practice” and Manx Care would like to take the opportunity to reiterate this to them.
‘Patients should continue to request appointments and other services as usual.
‘The practice will be overseen by a new clinical lead GP, Dr Martin Rankin, who joins Ballasalla Group Practice from his role within MEDS (the Manx Emergency Doctor Service) based at Noble’s Hospital.
‘Dr Rankin is a familiar face within the island’s medical sector and an incredibly experienced GP.
‘He will be supported by a clinical team, most of whom patients will be familiar with as they have previously been employed by the former GP Partners, alongside locum GPs employed by Manx Care.’
Teresa Cope, chief executive of Manx Care, added: ‘The concern among Ballasalla Group Practice’s patients when it was announced the partners were handing back their contract was understandably significant, and so I’m really pleased that we are able to provide a stable solution to this issue and to those residents living in the south by taking over the daily operations there.
‘We’re delighted to welcome our new colleagues who were previously employed by Ballasalla Medical Centre into Manx Care, and look forward to working with them moving forward.
‘I’d like to reassure the practice’s patients that they won’t experience any changes to the way they access services there, and to speak with the practice team in the first instance if they have any queries or concerns.’
Manx Care added it would like to take the opportunity to thank the former partners for their help and support in their clinical handover and their support for the smooth transition of the services over to Manx Care.