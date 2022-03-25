Manx Care restrictions to continue post April 1

Manx Care will be continuing to maintain Covid-19 precautions in all healthcare settings after island-wide restrictions are lifted.

The organisation has taken into account the high levels of community transmission of Covid in the community.

As a result, it will:

lMaintain the use of face masks and hand sanitiser, and social distancing across its health and social care settings

lContinue to ask members of the public, if possible, to consider whether or not they could attend a face-to-face appointment alone rather than bringing a friend or family member with them

l Ask that any visitor to a health or social care setting takes a lateral flow test 45 minutes to one hour prior to their visit, and refrains from visiting if this is positive

Chief executive Teresa Cope said: ‘Manx Care appreciates that Isle of Man Government has a wider view across the community and the impact of Covid-19 on our island, and we continue to work closely with the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers with regard to the management of Covid-19.

‘However, for the moment we feel it is imperative to ask staff, patients and visitors to continue to wear facemasks and use lateral flow tests.

‘It is also key that members of the public do not enter any of our settings if they are Covid-positive.’

Manx Care staff members will continue to self-test for the virus and isolate if positive.

This is in line with the UK Health Security Agency’s current guidelines.

Manx Care, which runs the island’s health services at arm’s length from the government, says anyone who is Covid positive should not enter any of its facilities ‘for any reason’ – this is to continue to ‘protect the vulnerable who it cares for and to protect staffing levels’.

Entry to a Manx Care facility is permitted after two negative lateral flow tests 24 hours apart and without any symptoms of infection.

Lateral flow tests will continue to be available to order online for the next few months for those entering any health or social care facility or visiting vulnerable people in their own home.