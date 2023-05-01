New members are being sought for the Isle of Man Research Ethics Committee, the body responsible for reviewing health and social care research projects carried out in the island.
The committee’s remit includes reviewing research proposals to formally assess if the research and the processes being used are ethical.
With vacancies for expert and lay members, applications are invited from those with prior experience of working in the fields of health and social care or research as well as those with no previous involvement in this area.
Newly appointed chair of the committee, Robert Frize, said: ‘The work of the committee is essential in ensuring that health and social care research undertaken in the Isle of Man respects the dignity, rights, safety and wellbeing of the people who participate. It is important that we have a broad spectrum of individuals on the committee to get as many viewpoints as possible.’
Regardless of the level of experience, full training in research ethics will be provided. Positions are voluntary, but expenses may be claimed for travel to meetings.
The closing date for applications is June 4.
Visit www.gov.im/iomrec for full details of the role and an application form.