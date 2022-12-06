The RCN is the largest nursing union in the island and has been in negotiations with Manx Care over the rate of pay of nurses since February.
Nurses in some parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland are set to strike on December 15 and 20 following a ballot vote from members of RCN.
Scotland’s nurses are considering an offer of 7.5% from the government.
A poll of nurses employed by Manx Care represented by RCN was conducted in July, which had a 75.6% turnout.
The results showed that 55.5% of the respondents would take part in industrial action.
The offer put to them at the time was 4% pay award for 2021-22 and 4% for the current 2022-23 financial year.
A total of 81.3% of respondents said that this pay offer was unacceptable.
