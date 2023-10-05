A new pass has been launched at the National Sports Centre (NSC) specifically for adults with physical or learning difficulties.
The ‘inclusive class pass and disability gym membership’ will be available at a reduced rate and will give access to a range of inclusive weekly classes.
During the seven-month initiative, participants can join weekly sessions for £8 per month, and have the option to pay monthly or quarterly.
A spokesperson for the NSC said: ‘This is part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring that everyone enjoys the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle, regardless of their abilities.
‘Carers, friends, and family members can participate free of charge when accompanying in a caring capacity.’
Activities involved in the membership include glow sports, a paracise class, a spin class and much more.
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘We believe everyone should have equal opportunities and these classes and passes are a positive move towards this. Being disabled should not provide a barrier to using these facilities.’