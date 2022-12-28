Noble’s Hospital is currently operating under ‘extreme pressure’.
Manx Care is asking the public to only use the emergency department if they need to, and instead choose one of the other options available across the island.
The hospital is currently operating at OPEL 4 status, meaning the facility is operating under extreme pressure.
As a result a plan has been activated to manage this and ensure patient safety is maintained at all times.
Part of that plan includes asking members of the public to ‘choose well’ when it comes to them seeking heath care support, and choosing to attend the healthcare setting which is most appropriate for their clinical needs.
Anyone who requires urgent or emergency treatment at A&E will receive this, and should continue to seek treatment there as needed. They will be treated in order of clinical priority.
The Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) at Ramsey District and Cottage Hospital is able to offer an X-ray service between 9am and 5pm this week, and members of the public should attend the MIU if they require an X-ray or suspect they have an injury which will require an X-ray.
The MIU is able to treat a complex range of conditions including dislocations or breaks, sprains, minor head injuries where there has been no loss of consciousness, minor illnesses such as urine or water infections, ear, eye and throat infections, abdominal pain, abscesses and boils, muscular pain, headaches, rashes, cuts, burns, scalds, and emergency contraception.
The facility is open from 8am to 8pm every day.
Other options available to members of the public across this week and at the weekend include the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS), a GP service which operates out of hours when the island’s GP surgeries are closed.
Community pharmacies are also open, as well as the community dental service for patients who have a dental emergency but don’t have their own dentist.
Mark Cox, general manager for medicine, urgent care and the ambulance service, said: ‘Noble’s is operating at OPEL 4 status as a result of the number of individuals who require admission to hospital for further treatment, however there is very limited capacity within our hospitals to accommodate them.
‘The OPEL framework is used daily across the UK NHS to describe the operating pressures on a hospital, and is a recognised framework for managing patient flow and demand across acute healthcare settings.
‘I hope this will reassure members of the public that this position is being closely managed to ensure patient safety is maintained.
‘I’d like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public for their support across this busy period. We will be there for you if you need us.’