Number of active Covid-19 cases down again

Sunday 27th March 2022 5:21 pm
Covid-19 News
Covid-19 News (IOM Newspapers )

The number of active cases of Covid-19 has fallen again.

Figures released this afternoon by the government show that 1,666 people now have registered with the virus.

There were a total of 158 new cases.

There are still 10 people in the hospital with the virus.

