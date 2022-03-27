Number of active Covid-19 cases down again
Sunday 27th March 2022 5:21 pm
Covid-19 News (IOM Newspapers )
The number of active cases of Covid-19 has fallen again.
Figures released this afternoon by the government show that 1,666 people now have registered with the virus.
There were a total of 158 new cases.
There are still 10 people in the hospital with the virus.
