Total number of Covid-19 cases drops again

There has been a big drop in the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the Isle of Man, according to government figures released this afternoon.

The total is down to 1,738. Yesterday’s number was 1,887.

A total of 215 new cases were recorded in the previous 24 hours.

There are still 10 people in hospital with the virus.

A recent surge in Covid-19 positive cases hit 2,028 on Wednesday. It has declined since.

Covid restrictions are due to end on Friday.

Schools are still struggling to cope with the number of absent teachers.