Rob Callister sacked as Health Minister
Rob Callister MHK has been sacked from his position as Minister for the Department of Health and Social Care.
Lawrie Hopper MHK will take over as health minister with immediate effect and will remain as the minister for the Department for Enterprise.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: ‘The DHSC and our health and care sector more broadly, are facing a set of complex challenges.
‘I have reluctantly concluded that the DHSC needs a different approach at this critical juncture.’
Mr Callister spent 51 days in the Council of Ministers and the office of Health Minister.
Mr Cannan continued: ‘I want to thank Rob for all the positive work that he has undertaken during the course of this administration.
‘He has had to deal with a number of significant challenges in the past twelve months including managing the post COVID return of the TT and MGP, supporting the Visit Agency in developing their new strategy and maintaining stability of electricity pricing as Chairman of the Manx Utilities Authority.
‘I expect that Rob’s hard work, experience and drive will see him back contributing in the near future.’
