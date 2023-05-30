A mental health charity will be supporting the road racing community again during this year’s TT fortnight.
A team of Samaritans volunteers will be based at the Bushy’s TT Village to raise awareness of the charity’s 24/7 emotional support.
Sinead Nudd, outreach deputy for Samaritans, said: ‘We are really delighted to be part of the iconic Bushy’s TT village this year.
‘We are very grateful to the organisers for asking us to be present so that people who might need a quiet space to talk about how they’re feeling have somewhere to come.’
Samaritans has been operating in the Isle of Man for 44 years this year and continues to provide ongoing support to anyone in emotional distress or who is struggling to cope.
‘As everyone in the island is aware, sad and tragic events can unfortunately be a part of motorsport,’ added Sinead.
‘We would like to take this opportunity to say that if you would like someone to talk to, then please do come down to the Villa Marina in Douglas to see us or get in touch with Samaritans.
‘There is always someone on the end of the phone or email who can provide support to you – we are here to listen and help you work through what’s on your mind.’
The Isle of Man Samaritans team will be based on the upper colonnade of the Villa Marina gardens.
The team will be available between 4pm and 8pm each day, from today (Thursday) to June 10.
Last year, the charity said it had ‘great conversations’ with a variety of people at the Grandstand about what Samaritans does in the island and the support it provides.
People can also visit the Samaritans website for more information.