Specialist pool reopens soon

The hydrotherapy pool on Glencrutchery Road in Douglas

A specialist pool, which caters for people with disabilities in the island, will reopen on April 28 after a project to update the facility was completed.

The hydrotherapy pool on Glencrutchery Road in Douglas is shallower than a normal swimming pool and kept warmer to allow those exercising to stay in longer.

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture-run facility has been closed since March 2020, after water quality issues were raised.

During subsequent investigations, a number of other issues were found with the pool’s pipework, tank and boiler room, which all needed significant work to address.

This was problematic because of the complications of sourcing the specialist contractors and materials during the pandemic.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for DESC said: ‘The Glencrutchery pool is a specialist provision which allows people with disabilities to exercise in a controlled and safe environment.

‘Whilst the extended closure has been unfortunate it has been needed to address a number of issues.’