Step closer to new hyperbaric chamber

Another payment has been made towards the island’s new hyperbaric chamber.

The charity Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Isle of Man (HBOT IOM) announced the payment has been made to Haux in Germany, who are the appointed manufacturer.

This is the third stage payment of another £103,595.11 made to Haux.

The first payment of £157,000 was made in August 2021.

Work is also continuing at a pace on the preparation of the Scholl building behind the Fire Station on Peel Road for the arrival of the chamber.

John Watterson from HBOT IOM said: ‘I am delighted to report that another stage payment has been met from our fund raising campaign.

‘This means a milestone has now been reached and now we are at the halfway stage.

‘Further funding and support is needed to complete the project for us to eventually employ staff in order to provide a service.

‘HBOT IOM would like to thank all those who have recently supported the project and in particular we would like to express appreciation to the Lockington Marshal Trust for their generous grant, and the Queens Pub in Laxey for the meat raffle donations from locals and not forgetting the wonderful donation received by the charity recently at the Isle of Man Young Farmers Concert.

‘This included the funds raised by the Isle of Man Young Farmers at the Christmas Tractor Run by donations from the Isle of Man’s public throughout the island.’

It is hoped that the new hyperbaric chamber will benefit patients on the Isle of Man for the next 50 years.

The previous facility was treating 45 patients a day when it closed in 2018 because of technical issues.

It had been operational for over almost four decades.