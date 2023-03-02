A former head of the ambulance service in the island has died.
His colleagues have paid tribute to Steve as Ramsey’s Swingbridge was lit up in green this week to remember him.
He said: ‘The greatest thing about Steve was the fact that he cared about both the patients he would deal with but also the people that he worked with. He also shared his involvement with St John Ambulance.
‘Care was the first word he would tell us when he did our training, to treat the patient and not just the numbers.
‘As a personality, he was one of the most positive people I’ve met and he had a natural ability to educate people in first aid.
‘A few years ago he trained at the University College Isle of Man for a certificate in education in which he achieved great results and his depth of understanding of how people learn was quite amazing for someone whose job has been a paramedic.
‘I had the pleasure to be his mentor during that course and having been involved in education for over 50 years, he was one of the best teachers that I’d come across.
‘He was an excellent first aid trainer, his knowledge of the subject was wide but he had a particularly professional way of imparting knowledge to people, whether they be young or old.’
He added: ‘He also cared about the environment. He was just as happy doing that as anything else he did. Everything he did, he enjoyed.
‘It’s a great loss to us as an organisation and a great loss to the island, but more importantly we think about his family.
‘He was lovely to watch to work, the way he calmed down situations where relatives were upset or the patient was worried – he just had a way with it.’
Lighting Ramsey’s swingbridge was a perfect way to mark the loss of a great friend and colleague said Mr Gill.
A spokesperson at the Isle of Man Ambulance Service said: ‘Steve had a relentless devotion to nurturing colleagues, and was a pioneer for innovation despite a backdrop of many years of challenges and road humps – and being a stickler for doing things the right way!
remembered
‘Over many years leading IMAS, and as part of a small and unique team, he nurtured many of our team to be the clinicians they are today, and is fondly remembered by those who have retired for the role he played in their career development and public service.
‘His passion for IMAS and the colleagues who he led was nothing short of unwavering.
‘His legacy will live on through the fantastic group of clinicians who work for us, and their relentless devotion to delivering exceptional pre-hospital care to patients across the Isle of Man.
‘His legacy will be carried on by the wonderful group of coworkers and clinicians who are employed by us.
‘We express our deepest condolences to Steve’s wife, Kerry, his two children, and his wider family.’
Steve was also a very committed member of the Isle of Man Woodland Trust, serving on its board of directors for four years.
Clara Barker, director and membership secretary at the trust, said that’s how she knew Steve.
‘He was kind, modest, funny and very generous with his time,’ she said.
‘I would describe Steve as passionate about the preservation of our island and regeneration of our planet.
‘Anyone who knew Steve would agree that he was, above all, a family man who was absolutely devoted to his wife and children.
‘He was exceptionally proud of his work.’
Phil Corlett and Steve Prescott, also directors at the charity, regularly planted trees with him.
Mr Corlett described him as ‘quiet and gentle’ and ‘easy to get along with’.
Mr Prescott said: ‘When Steve rocked up at a planting everyone breathed a sigh of relief, especially when his dad came too.
‘He would quietly crack on digging holes for others to plant with no fuss.
‘He was a real grafter who brought a real calm positivity to the plantings.
‘A true gent.’
Chairman Falk Horning added: ‘He always made the extra effort and went out of his way to help others.
‘I loved his selflessness, dedication and positivity. He never made a big fuss of his outstanding contribution.’