Two more Covid-19 deaths take island total to 110

The trend of Covid-19 case numbers reported from testing shows a decrease this week.

That’s according to the government’s weekly surveillance report.

The effective reproduction number (Rt ) was 0.7 this week, a decrease from last week’s value of 5.15.

However, the report has confirmed two more deaths, taking the island’s overall total since the start of the pandemic to 110.

One of the newly-announced deaths occurred in a nursing or residential care home, and one in a domestic property.

As always, it is not clear when exactly these deaths occurred.

The current seven-day average for reported positive results is 114, down from 228 last week.

But – at the time the information was compiled, at 10am on Tuesday, June 28 – there were 21 Covid positive patients in hospital.

Two of these patients were admitted for treatment of their Covid-19 infection and 19 were admitted for other reasons and tested positive while in Noble’s.

This week’s report also provides statistics for the countries that constitute the United Kingdom.

It states that in the most recent week (week ending June 18 for England, Wales and Northern Ireland; week ending June 17 for Scotland):

l There was an increase in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, likely caused by infections compatible with Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

l In England, the estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 was 1,360,600 (95% credible interval: 1,285,600 to 1,438,200), equating to 2.50% of the population or around one in 40 people.

l In Wales, the estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 was 68,500 (95% credible interval: 53,300 to 85,900), equating to 2.25% of the population or around one in 45 people.

l In Northern Ireland, the estimated number of people testing positive for Covid-19 was 59,900 (95% credible interval: 46,900 to 74,400), equating to 3.26% of the population or around one in 30 people.