Whilst a number of services have been deemed as essential by the Royal College of Nursing and will remain open as usual, around 120 face-to-face appointments have been cancelled.
RCN nurses are protesting at the roundabout on the A23 road, just down from the Hospital.
Walter the dog is at Noble's Hospital today demanding fairer pay for nurses. (-)
They began at 8am this morning and the picket line will remain until 8pm this evening.
RCN members recently rejected a pay offer proposed by Manx Care, as well as a recent strike action postal ballot in which over 70% of nurses voted in favour of taking strike action.
People are being encouraged to go to the emergency department for urgent and emergency care as planned.