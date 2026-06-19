A visitor has spoken of the moment another rider left him and his 12-year-old son for dead after crashing into them on the Mountain Road.
Glen Campbell travelled to the island with his son Charlie from the UK for this year’s Isle of Man TT in May to enjoy the racing and see the island.
But on May 26, the holiday turned into a nightmare when they were hit by another bike on the Mountain Mile.
The Isle of Man Constabulary have been contacted for comment.
Despite travelling at around 80mph at the time, neither Glen nor Charlie suffered life-threatening injuries. However, both were left with severe friction burns, while Glen also suffered ligament damage and Charlie broke his thumb.
Now Glen has launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise money for a holiday for Charlie amid fears the youngster has been traumatised by the experience.
‘Months ago I decided to book a trip to the lovely Isle of Man for the TT and chose to take my 12-year-old, Charlie,’ Glen said.
‘I asked Charlie what he wanted to do. He wanted to experience the mountain section of the TT course.
‘As we got to the fastest part on the Mountain Mile, I looked back and there was nobody behind us. Within no time at all, we were hit by a much faster bike on the right-hand side and sent straight to the tarmac.
‘As I hit the floor, I looked up and saw a black bike with black leathers miraculously stay upright and ride off into the distance. He left us to slide hundreds of metres along the road.’
Mr Campbell was left injured in the middle of the road and feared for Charlie’s safety.
‘Somehow, someone had seen us and stopped to help,’ he said. ‘They quickly reassured me Charlie was nearby and okay.’
Both were taken to Noble’s Hospital and discharged later that day, but Glen said the holiday was effectively over.
‘We spent two days in our hotel room - no bike, no swimming, no beach, nothing. Trip ruined,’ he said.
He said Charlie, despite suffering a broken thumb and burns, had helped look after him as he struggled with pain from his own injuries, which at first he feared could include broken ribs, fingers or an arm.
‘Three weeks later I’m still in pain, but my boy is mostly recovered. It’s a miracle we didn’t die that day.
‘We were legally doing 81mph when we hit the floor, so anything other than sliding in a straight line would have been lights out.
‘I really am worried that Charlie has mental scars from this.’
Glen now wants to take Charlie away again but says he cannot afford to. He is hoping to raise enough money to take Charlie and his brother Alfie on a holiday somewhere warm with a pool and a beach so they can put the ordeal behind them.
‘I simply want to book a week or so away somewhere warm, with a pool, and a beach, so Charlie can feel good again, and, see that not all people are disgustingly selfish and leave a 12-year-old boy and his dad to potentially die,’ he said.
Anyone wishing to donate can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-cute-12yr-old-knocked-off-my-motorbike-at-isle-of-man